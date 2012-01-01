Ronnie takes therapeutic stroll near Surrey rehab clinic

30 JULY 2008

Walking through the long grass with a shadow of a smile on his face, Ronnie Wood appeared to be enjoying his outing from the Surrey clinic where he is being treated for addiction issues.



The Rolling Stones guitarist, who has vowed to overcome his problems with alcohol for the sake of his family as well as the band, is expected to remain at the facility for six weeks.



He checked into the facility a fortnight ago after returning from the family's Irish mansion - where he had been staying with a teenage Russian waitress - to hold crisis talks with his wife Jo.



Pals of the star say he's making good progress, while clinic employees have apparently been impressed by his down-to-earth attitude. "Ronnie acts like a regular bloke. No one can believe he's a rock star," says a source.