Chris debuts cool afro-style 'do as Coldplay thrill Canadian crowds

1 AUGUST 2008

Normally close-cropped Chris Martin was showing off a fuller head of hair than usual this week. The Coldplay frontman had allowed his 'do to grow into a funky afro-inspired style to play a sell-out gig in Toronto.



The musician, who's on the North American leg of his tour with bandmates Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, debuted the look as he thrilled fans with songs off new album Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends. The electrifying set was also interspersed with renditions of older hits such as Yellow and The Scientist.



And, so loud were the audience's cheers as the gig finished on a high with The Escapist, Chris and co were enticed back on stage for a second, unrehearsed encore.