Amy is known to be big fan of iced lollies and is often seen with one in her hand
A delivery man arrives outside Amy's home to deliver the singer's latest purchase
3 AUGUST 2008
She is often pictured with an ice pop in her hand and has shared her own supplies with fans. Now songstress Amy Winehouse has made sure she can enjoy cool treats on tap after having a Slush Puppy machine installed in her home.
With "Winehouse Chill-Out" printed on the box, Amy's new purchase was delivered to her Camden address.
And as there's a large variety of flavours to choose from, it's just the thing to keep the 24-year-old cool as the tension mounts towards next month's Vodafone Live Music Awards.
Back To Black star Amy is up against Estelle, Duffy and Kate Nash for the best live female title, the prestigious gong she carried away last year.