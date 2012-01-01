'X Factor's Leona in talks to launch fashion range with Topshop

6 AUGUST 2008

Having made her mark on the pop scene, chart-topping diva Leona Lewis may be set to venture into pastures new by designing her own fashion collection.



The X Factor singer is due to speak to Topshop about producing a range for the high street store. A source speaking to The Sun says: "Leona is a beautiful girl and a huge star but also has a great girl-next-door quality that means her style will appeal to a lot of young women."



The 23-year-old was also making headlines this week as one of the British stars up for a special British award at the MTV ceremony in LA. Leona will be up against Coldplay, soul singer Duffy and R'n'B star Estelle in the best UK video category at the September bash.