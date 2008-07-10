The rocker and humanitarian was clearly feeling chilled as he rode a launch with Ali, his wife of 26 years
Having hosted showbiz pals, including George Clooney, at their South of France villa earlier in the week, the couple were enjoying a break of their own in the Italian celebrity hot spot
7 AUGUST 2008
After hosting vacationing A-list pals George Clooney and Cindy Crawford at his luxury South of France home earlier in the week, Bono was enjoying a bit of a holiday himself on Wednesday.
The U2 frontman, who's working on material for a new album, had headed to the popular Italian riviera village of Portofino for some time-out with wife of 26 years Ali.
And the Sweetest Thing singer - who, following news of fake U2 gig tickets being sold online, posted a message on his website this week to let fans know the band have no gigs in the pipeline - is in good company. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria have also been spotted soaking up the rays there this summer.
