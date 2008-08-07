The singer takes a chainsaw to a carving of a heart bearing her real name, Alicia, and that of her estranged husband, Carey, in the video for her new single So What
In another scene Pink takes to the highway on a mini-tractor while singing: "I don't need you, and guess what, I'm havin' more fun"
7 AUGUST 2008
She's about to release her new album, and if the video for first single So What is anything to go by, Pink has lost none of the sassy attitude that helped propel her to the forefront of the pop scene.
In the new song the straight-talking star addresses her recent split from biker husband Carey Hart, singing: "I guess I just lost my husband. I don't know where he went," as she takes a chainsaw to a heart carved on a tree.
The couple, who tied the knot on a Costa Rican beach in 2006, went their separate ways in February. And while Pink - real name Alicia Moore - insists they remain best friends, the lyrics to her latest offering hint at a different story.
"I don't need you and guess what, I'm havin' more fun," she sings on the as-yet-untitled album, which is slated for an October release.