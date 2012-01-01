Sting and his Police bandmates were joined on stage by the real thing - the New York City Police Department band – during what has been billed as their last concert Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

The Police bow out with spectacular Madison Garden show

8 AUGUST 2008

Sting and his Police bandmates Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers played what's been billed as their final ever concert this week, at Madison Square Garden in New York - the city in which they kicked off their first American tour back in 1978.



After a set filled with classics such as Message In A Bottle and Walking On The Moon as well as several covers, the trio took their last bow before walking off the stage to the strains of cartoon signature tune That's All, Folks.



The two-hour show, during which the band was joined on stage by the New York City Police Department band, marked the end of a massive 15-month reunion tour.