Sarah Harding and beau Tom Crane to marry 'when time is right'

10 AUGUST 2008

Blonde beauty Sarah Harding looks set to be the next member of hit British pop group Girls Aloud to walk down the aisle.



Speaking out about his romance with the Ultimo model and singer recently, DJ Tom Crane says the pair have discussed marriage and starting a family together.



"Sarah and I love each other," said the 28-year-old. "We have already spoken about starting a large family and marriage and will do so soon, when the time is right for both of us."



The couple could also have found the perfect place to settle down in. According to reports by British newspaper The Sunday People, Sarah and Tom have just bought a beautiful country mansion in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire. The luxurious pad is said to have cost £1 million.