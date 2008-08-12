Jazz diva Joss to pen campaign song for Barack Obama

She's already won over fans in the States with her soulful voice and unique sound. Now jazz sensation Joss Stone hopes to win votes, too, after being asked to record a new track in support of Barack Obama's bid to become US president.



According to reports, the charismatic Democrat approached Devon-born Joss himself to write the one-off song. He is said to believe she will appeal to a wide-range of voters across the country.



"He sent a personal message asking her to get on board," a source tells The Sun newspaper. "He has always admired her music and thinks she is the perfect choice because of her unique appeal to black and white voters."



The 21-year-old, who now spends most of her time across the Pond, is delighted to help the Illinois Senator in his bid to reach the White House.



"She believes he is going to be the first black American president and she is honoured to be a part of that," continues the source.



Joss joins an ever-increasing list of high-profile stars backing Mr Obama's campaign. The presidential candidate counts soul diva Alicia Keys and rapper Jay Z among his A-list supporters.