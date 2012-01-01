Elton and David move their summer break over to the Italian riviera

13 AUGUST 2008

After a week of soaking up the sun in Saint Tropez, Elton John and David Furnish have swapped the French Riviera for its Italian counterpart.



The iconic singer and his Canadian partner arrived in the exclusive resort of Portofino this week, and spent time browsing the celeb hotspots' designer boutiques before joining a group of pals - who included Tunisian actress Afef Jnifen - aboard a yacht for lunch.



And it seemed their retail excursion had been successful, judging by the shopping bags on display as they made their way to the vessel.



Cutting a dapper figure in a white suit with navy blue trimming, Elton is no doubt making the most of his summer break before he is back on the road. The music icon is touring David’s homeland, kicking off his run of shows in Calgary, Alberta, on September 12.