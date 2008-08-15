The 25-year-old beauty has added TV work to her pop star portfolio, joining Louis Walsh, Dannii Minogue and Simon Cowell on the the hit show's judging panel
Her personal life is going from strength to strength, too. Cheryl and her footballer husband Ashley, who enjoyed a romantic dinner at an upmarket London eaterie on Thursday, seem to be putting their marital differences behind them
Cheryl Cole was keen to share the enthusiasm she holds for her latest role as a judge on the X Factor as she joined her high-profile colleagues from the show in London on Thursday. The Girls Aloud chanteuse revealed that landing a place on the hit show's judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Dannii Minogue contributed to her having one of her best years ever.
"I've had a fantastic year," enthused the 25-year-old. "Girls Aloud did a sell out tour. To play a packed 02 arena and then roll on to (X Factor)…It's probably one of the best years I have had!"
And the brunette beauty credits music mogul Simon for helping her through a rough patch in January, when her marriage to footie ace Ashley Cole was put under strain due to allegations he'd been unfaithful. "The fact that (Simon) respects my opinion has given me confidence, and made me feel better," she reveals.