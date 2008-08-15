The 25-year-old beauty has added TV work to her pop star portfolio, joining Louis Walsh, Dannii Minogue and Simon Cowell on the the hit show's judging panel

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Her personal life is going from strength to strength, too. Cheryl and her footballer husband Ashley, who enjoyed a romantic dinner at an upmarket London eaterie on Thursday, seem to be putting their marital differences behind them

Photo: © Rex