"Liverpool is really important to me and it was great that my mum performed at the concert too," said Mel of the Rhys Jones memorial event

Songstress Mel C back in Liverpool for moving homecoming gig

16 AUGUST 2008

Former Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm performed a very special gig on Friday as she led the stars at a fundraising concert in her home city.



Alongside fellow Scousers including Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton and Jimmy Tarbuck, the 34-year-old took to the stage of the Liverpool Arena to perform a three-song set.



And the caring star dedicated her track Northern Star to murdered Liverpool youngster Rhys Jones, in whose honour the charity concert was held. Funds from the gig will go towards building a new community centre in memorial of the teenager.



The former Spice Girl had another reason to enjoy the night - her mum, Joan O'Neill, was also performing with her own band, Love Potion.



"The atmosphere was electric from beginning to end," said the I Want Candy singer.