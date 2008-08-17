Transport problems meant Amy arrived late for her set but she soon had the audience rocking with her performance

Putting her recent marriage troubles behind her, Jo Wood, wife of Rolling Stones Ronnie, had a great time listening and dancing to the music

Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle had a special reason to look happy as the girls were carried away by their five backing dancers - boyfriend Anthony King was holding her high

