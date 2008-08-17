Transport problems meant Amy arrived late for her set but she soon had the audience rocking with her performance
Photo: © Rex
Putting her recent marriage troubles behind her, Jo Wood, wife of Rolling Stones Ronnie, had a great time listening and dancing to the music
Photo: © Rex
Girls Aloud Nadine Coyle had a special reason to look happy as the girls were carried away by their five backing dancers - boyfriend Anthony King was holding her high
Photo: © Rex
After illness forced her to cancel an appearance at last year's V music festival, troubled chanteuse Amy Winehouse delighted fans with her performance at Saturday's leg of the two-day event.
Performing songs from her two bestselling albums, the singer – dressed in a black and white check top and cut-off jeans – thrilled the audience before leading them in a singalong of her hit Valerie.
Amy, who dedicated her song Wake Up Alone to husband Blake Fielder-Civil, who is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence, had to dash to the stage after her helicopter arrived late.
"How you feeling? You look gorgeous in waterproofs," she told the audience. "You all look gorgeous."
Also putting in a special performance were top British band Girls Aloud. In slinky black outfits and using pink diamond-studded microphones, the fab fivesome drew in the largest crowd of the day for their sexy performance.
Fans ignored the inclement weather to enjoy a packed menu of stars at the popular festival, which is being held at two sites - Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, and Weston Park in Staffordshire.
Joining the audiences were rock musician Ronnie Wood's wife Jo, who put aside her recent marital troubles to dance with daughter Leah and new son-in-law Jack MacDonald backstage.