Birthday girl Madonna spends the night partying with Guy

17 AUGUST 2008

Click here for a gallery of the iconic singer's career over the years



Queen of pop Madonna celebrated turning 50 with her family on Saturday before hitting London's West End for a night clubbing.



Taking time off from rehearsals for her forthcoming Sticky And Sweet tour, the blonde bombshell looked stunning in thigh length boots and a black chiffon dress, her neck draped with silver necklaces.



With husband Guy Ritchie by her side, the 4 Minutes singer headed for celeb top spot Volstead for a night on the dancefloor.



Earlier, the Snatch director is believed to have thrown a small party for his wife of seven years. Putting his film skills to a more personal use, he thrilled the iconic star with a 20-minute home movie featuring key moments from her life, reported the Sunday People. It ended with footage of the two of them together.



And the fun wasn't over. The director then read out a poem he had composed especially for her. "It was full of emotion and declared how much he loved her - but at times it was tongue-in-cheek and made her laugh," a source told the British newspaper.



Guy has also commissioned top graffiti artist Banksy to create a £500,000 portrait of the Material Girl to mark her milestone birthday.