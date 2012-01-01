John Mayer reveals the truth about his split with Jennifer Aniston

17 AUGUST 2008

Putting an end to the speculation, Grammy award-winning singer John Mayer has blamed "different chemistry" for the end of his relationship with actress Jennifer Aniston.



"There's no lying, there's no cheating, there's no nothing," he said, adding: "People are different, people have different chemistry."



The 30-year-old songwriter, who began dating Jennifer in April, was full of praise as he talked about the beautiful Marley & Me actress, saying: "Jennifer Aniston is the smartest, most sophisticated person I think I have ever met."



And he added: "I ended a relationship to be alone, because I don't want to waste somebody's time if something's not right."