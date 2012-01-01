Despite some reports in the media that wedding bells were in the air, John and Jennifer decided to end their relationship earlier this week
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
17 AUGUST 2008
Putting an end to the speculation, Grammy award-winning singer John Mayer has blamed "different chemistry" for the end of his relationship with actress Jennifer Aniston.
"There's no lying, there's no cheating, there's no nothing," he said, adding: "People are different, people have different chemistry."
The 30-year-old songwriter, who began dating Jennifer in April, was full of praise as he talked about the beautiful Marley & Me actress, saying: "Jennifer Aniston is the smartest, most sophisticated person I think I have ever met."
And he added: "I ended a relationship to be alone, because I don't want to waste somebody's time if something's not right."