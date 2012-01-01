Dedicated Madonna hits the gym after 50th birthday celebrations

18 AUGUST 2008

Showing energy levels women half her age would wish for, queen of pop Madonna made her usual visit to the gym on Sunday after spending the previous night celebrating her 50th birthday at a top London nightclub.



With her Sweet & Sticky world tour kicking off in Cardiff next Saturday, the birthday girl clearly wants to make sure her body is in peak condition and ready to entertain fans with her famous dance routines.



And the iconic singer is making sure she spends her last week surrounded by her family before she sets off. She was not only accompanied by husband Guy Ritchie to her birthday bash, children Lourdes, Rocco and David were also on hand to help their famous mum celebrate.



Film director Guy, who arranged the birthday party at the exclusive Volstead nightclub on Saturday, reportedly presented his wife with a Bulgari diamond necklace and earring set, had a rose named after her, and arranged for a vegetable garden to be created at the family's Wiltshire home of Ashcombe so the health-conscious singer can grow her own organic goods.