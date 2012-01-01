Nikki Sanderson turns heads as she stars as singing sensation Cilla

18 AUGUST 2008

After stepping back to the Sixties for her new role in hit TV drama Heartbeat, actress Nikki Sanderson embraced the swinging decade again this week to play iconic Liverpudlian entertainer Cilla Black in a music video.



With her flame-haired wig and monochrome ensemble, the pretty actress was a dead ringer for the Alfie singer in her Cavern Club heyday. "The resemblance to Cilla was uncanny," enthused one onlooker.



Nikki plays the Blind Date host in a video for Cilla Black's TV. Performed by an unknown singer, the song is said to be a celebration of the Northern city's status as European Capital of Culture.



The video also features other Liverpool institutions as well as actors dressed up as the Beatles, Cilla's good friends from the days of Merseybeat.