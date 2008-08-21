Bassist reveals Leona and Jimmy Page's Olympics closing duet

X Factor sensation Leona Lewis and veteran musician Jimmy Page are teaming up to perform Led Zeppelin classic Whole Lotta Love at the spectacular Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing, it has emerged.



While organisers have done their best to keep the details surrounding this Sunday's ceremony under wraps, the star duet was revealed by an entry in session bassist Guy Pratt's blog.



He wrote: "You may also be interested to know that when Jimmy Page and Leona Lewis perform Whole Lotta Love at the end of the Olympics, that's me playing bass on it."



As this year's Games comes to an end in China, there'll also be celebrations in London - to mark the handover of the sporting event to the British capital where the Olympics will take place in 2012.



As London mayor Boris Johnson is receiving the Olympic flag in Beijing, pop singer Will Young and indie rockers the Feeling will perform for a 40,000-strong crowd at a free concert. It takes place along the Mall - the road running from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square