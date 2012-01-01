The Canadian chanteuse was presented the award at a ceremony on the eve of a concert she was due to play as part of Quebec City's 400th anniversary celebrations
22 AUGUST 2008
It was clearly an emotional moment for Celine Dion as she was presented with an honourary doctorate from a Canadian University this week. Amidst smiles, the singer blinked away tears at a ceremony in Quebec City, where she was due to play a free gig as part of the city's 400th anniversary celebrations.
She told the 800 people present that the award was "a very great honour for a little girl from Charlemagne", referring to the small suburb of Montreal where she was born the youngest of 14 brothers and sisters.
While Celine - who never finished high-school - urged students to complete higher education, she acknowledged "the school of life is also very important".