Mel C and her partner announce they're expecting a baby

22 AUGUST 2008

Delighted Mel C is celebrating this week, after revealing she and her long-term boyfriend are to become parents. "Some happy news…" she writes in a message on her official website. "I can now announce that Tom and I are expecting a baby and we are very happy."



The singer, who's been dating property developer Thomas Starr since 2002, says she'll be taking things easy in the coming months - but is already looking forward to penning her fifth album.



"I will need to take some time off to be a mum but, before you know it, we'll be back," she says.



And if she needs any handy hints on being a mum Mel - whose full name is Melanie Chisholm - will have no shortage of offers from the other Spice Girls. Victoria Beckham is mum to three boys Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, Mel B has two girls - Phoenix Chi and Angel Iris - Emma Bunton is proud mum to baby son Beau, and Geri Halliwell has daughter Bluebell.



"The girls are so pleased for her and have said they're only a phone call away to pass on any parenting tips!" reports a pal.