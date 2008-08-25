The Girls Aloud singer couldn't contain her emotions after hearing the powerful performance by former talent hopeful Alexandra Burke
Photo: © ITV
Click on photos to enlarge
Nineteen-year-old Alexandra first auditioned in 2005, but was rejected due to concerns over her youth and inexperience. Now, after moving Cheryl and the other judges with her amazing voice, she's hotly-tipped to win the contest
Photo: © ITV
25 AUGUST 2008
New The X Factor judge Cheryl Cole found her emotions overflowing after a moving performance from a former contestant. "I was just blown away," the tearful Girls Aloud band member told 19-year-old Alexandra Burke in scenes screened on Saturday night. "You were born to sing."
The North London teenager wowed judges with a spine-tingling rendition of Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love For You - the same song she performed the first time she tried out for the TV talent show in 2005.
Then, aged 16, she made it through to the last 21 singers, but Louis Walsh finally decided to let her go over concerns she was too young and inexperienced.
"I want this so badly," said Alexandra, who is now one of the favorites to win the competition after making it through the first run of auditions. "I’ve learnt a lot in the last three years and I’ve grown up as a person."