Guy gives his verdict on Madonna's world tour opening night

25 AUGUST 2008

After Madonna kicked off her latest world tour in Wales at the weekend, fans and music pundits in the crowd came away with glowing praise for the queen of pop's spectacular performance. And one special audience member was particularly impressed by the gig - Madonna's husband Guy Ritchie.



"I loved it - it is a great show," the Snatch director told a Sun reporter on the night. "This is my fourth tour. I went to almost every single show the last time round but I haven't seen any of this one before tonight."



Guy, who presented his wife with a bouquet of blooms before her performance, was particularly impressed by how incredibly toned the 50-year-old mum-of-two looked as she appeared on stage in a pair of tiny shorts and fishnet stockings to launch into her opening number, Candy Shop.



"Her legs are Olympic standard," said the 39-year-old. "She is in amazing shape… She's fitter than dancers on her tour who are half her age."



He also revealed what's top of his list when it comes to his favourite Madonna tracks. "I love all her dark songs best. Some of the songs come from genuine suffering let me tell you."