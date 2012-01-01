This week's issue of the magazine, on sale now, contains the secrets behind the former Spice Girl's first high-end design collection. Also in issue 1036, Eva Longoria reveals why Tony Parker loves her body and Geri Halliwell and her dancer boyfriend get serious Click on photo to enlarge

HELLO! reveals exclusive details of Victoria's couture line



In this week's issue, number 1036, read all about the inspiration behind the new designs - which insiders say will place the mum-of-three at the forefront in fashion - as well as her unique presentation plan which goes far beyond the usual catwalk route.



"Victoria has worked incredibly hard on this line – she is passionate about it," says an insider. "She is naturally very anxious to ensure it is well received."



For the full story, including stunning pictures of the former Spice Girl's key looks, pick up the current edition of HELLO!, on sale now. Also in this week's magazine, Geri Halliwell and her dancer boyfriend Ivan 'Flipz' Velez get serious while in an exclusive interview Eva Longoria tells why husband Tony Parker loves her body.