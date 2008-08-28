Music maestro Andrea Down Under with fiancee on 'last' Oz tour

28 AUGUST 2008

Although he was joined on stage by Aussie Show Me Heaven chanteuse Tina Arena, there was a different, yet equally glamorous lady supporting Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli backstage as his sell-out tour stopped off in Melbourne this week - his beautiful fiancée Veronica Berti.



And the pretty 26-year-old is not the only one accompanying him on the tour. The opera star has also taken along his sons from a previous marriage - Amos, 13, and ten-year-old Matteo.



"I have wanted to come back to Australia for a while now," reveals the singer, who lost his sight at the age of 12 after a football accident. "Particularly to show my boys - I know they will love the beaches. They will be surfing this time!"



Despite his enthusiasm for the country, Andrea says this tour of Australia could be his last as he has a problem with the long flight there. "A secret about me many people do not know is that I am not very fond of flying. I find it difficult," he admits.