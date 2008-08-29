Music

The new venture is a complete change of direction for the Thriller star, who marked his 50th birthday on August 29 with the release of a new greatest hits album
He and close pal David Gest have apparently set poems by Scottish poet Robert Burns to contemporary music
Birthday boy Michael and pal David Gest turn poems to pop

Having marked his half century on Friday with the release of The King Of Pop, a new collection of his chart toppers, Michael Jackson is taking a radically new tack with his next venture. The singer has teamed up with close pal David Gest to record tracks based on the work of 18th-century Scottish poet Robbie Burns.

David, a former I'm A Celebrity… contestant and Liza Minnelli's ex-husband, has revealed he and the Thriller star have given a 21st-century spin to some of the celebrated bard's verses, putting the likes of We Did Ae Fond Kiss and Tom O'Shanter to contemporary music .

"Our favourite poet in the world is Robbie Burns," he explains. "We turned his work into show tunes; it's beautiful."

Although they've already laid down the tracks it's not known whether the pair plan on releasing the result.


 