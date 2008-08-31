Proud mum Christie, who has a close relationship with her daughter, gives Alexa a warm embrace at the benefit
Taking to the stage with her band, the 22-year-old impresses guests with her musical talent at the sold-out event
Showing her support for the area she calls home, Christie enjoys herself at the Sag Harbor bash
31 AUGUST 2008
Proud parents Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley were more than happy to take a back seat on Saturday to watch their daughter Alexa Ray showcase her own musical talents at a benefit event in New York.
After guests at the sold-out fundraiser had enjoyed locally produced wine and cheeses, the talented 22-year-old daughter of the Piano Man took to the stage to provide the entertainment, singing a selection of tracks from behind her keyboard.
Encouraged from an early age by her famous father and classically trained on the piano, Alexa is an accomplished performer in her own right and delighted the crowd – including mum and dad – with her soulful blues sound.
The night had special meaning for the trio as the aim was to raise money for the Save Sag Harbor fund, a cause that helps preserve local shops in the area that Alexa, Billy and Christie have all called home.