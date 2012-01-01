Sweet smell of success for Christina as she 'Inspires' with new scent



The 27-year-old, who had swapped her usual Fifties screen siren hairstyle for a new super sleek 'do, dropped by Macy's department store on Tuesday to sign flasks of the fragrance.



Described by the Ain't No Other Man singer as a celebration of "being a woman full of femininity and fun", the fragrance features white florals punctuated with fruity notes and the heart of a Tuberose flower, one of Christina's favourite aromas.



Although she's been keeping a lower profile since she and her husband Jordan Bratman welcomed son Max in January, Christina, who's also been busy working on a new album, steps back into the spotlight when she takes to the stage at the MTV awards in LA on September 7.