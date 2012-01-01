'Excited' Britney raring to appear at this year's MTV video awards



Not a bit of it, says the singer, who's up for three gongs, including video of the year for Piece Of Me, at the Vegas ceremony.



"MTV has long played an important role in my career. How can I not be there?" Spears told a US publication, adding: "I'm excited to open the entire show and to say hi to my fans."



The exact form the appearance is to take remains a mystery, though. "Britney's done everything from perform with a snake to lock lips with Madonna," says MTV music executive Van Toffler. "I can't wait to see what she does to kick off this year's show."



Another source of anticipation for Britney watchers is a memoir to be published by her mother Lynne. Through The Storm; A Real Story Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World appears in bookshops on September 16.



Early reports indicate it focuses on Lynne's regrets about handing control of her daughter's life to managers and Britney's resulting wild teenage behaviour.