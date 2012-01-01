Christina and baby Max brighten up New York in matching outfits



Perhaps the songstress' choice of sunny hues was intended to reflect her feelings about motherhood. Christina, who was accompanied on the Big Apple outing by her music mogul husband Jordan Bratman, has recently credited little Max with brightening her life.



"He just lights up my whole world every day with his laughs and his smiles," she enthuses. "He's a mover and shaker. He's just a smiley, happy guy. I really lucked out."



The Candyman singer has also revealed that while she wants to concentrate on her career for now, her experiences with motherhood have left her eager to have more children in the future.



"I definitely want to expand our family eventually. But for now, Mommy's going to work!"