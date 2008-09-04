The launch of the ultra-discreet pop veteran's autobiography My Life, My Way has provided a glimpse into his personal life and the partner who has shared his home for seven years
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Cliff, who lives with former American priest John McElynn, was supported by his good pals Gloria Hunniford and Cilla Black at the book signing
Photo: © Rex
4 SEPTEMBER 2008
The pop veteran was launching his autobiography My Life, My Way, in which he talks about his "companion" John McElynn. The ex-missionary - whom he describes as "my blessing" - has shared his home for the last seven years.
Soon after they got to know each other in New York during one of Cliff's tours the 53-year-old American left the priesthood and began managing the singer's properties.
As he arrived for the signing, the ever-youthful star was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers who'd waited patiently for a chance to meet their hero at the signing in Berkshire.
Speaking about the attitude of fans to the long-running media speculation over his sexuality, the singer commented: "I don't think my fans would care either way."