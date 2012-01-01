Russell turns his attentions to Christina at pre-MTV awards event



The petite mum of one had joined the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star in the spotlight to announce she'll be treating viewers to a special version of her debut single Genie In A Bottle at the September 7 music event, as part of a most memorable performances segment.



And Russell, who's been linked to a string of famous ladies including Kate Moss and Courtney Love, seemed only too pleased to be sharing centre stage with the stunning chanteuse - who was showing off her perfect pins in sky-scraper stilettos and a multi-coloured mini.



Referring to his recent successes in the States, the comedian says: "I think things are going well for me because I try my hardest. I'm quite professional, I dress nice and I've got a lovely haircut". And he's revealed he's not nervous about his MTV Video Music Awards gig due to the calibre of the performers, who include Umbrella singer Rihanna, rapper Kanye West and rock chick Pink.



"Really there are going to be so many wonderful live performances that the pressure on me is minimal, so I'm quite excited!" he enthused.