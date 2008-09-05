Giving it her all before a crowd of thousands in New York, Natasha Bedingfield confirms she's achieved the holy grail in the music world - cracking the all-important American market
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The London girl joined Keith Urband and Usher at an event kicking-off the American football season
Photo: © Getty Images
5 SEPTEMBER 2008
The Londoner got a rousing reception at the kick-off to the National Football League when she joined R&B artist Usher and country music star Keith Urban on stage.
In 2006 her debut single Unwritten, stormed into the number one slot in America - the first time a British songstress had achieved that honour for two decades.
"America is the prize, the great coconut you win at the fair," explains the singer, who spent five months living out of a suitcase in her campaign to crack the States.
"They really don't care if you've been successful anywhere else, they want to know who you are and see what you can do for themselves," she added.