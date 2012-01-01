As dad of two-month-old Sunday Rose, Keith is having to balance his family life with his music. Next year, he says, his little girl will go on tour with him Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

New dad Keith Urban turns Mr Mom for daughter Sunday Rose



"When my wife's working and I've got time off, I'm just Mr Mom during the day taking care of the little girl," the 40-year-old musician proudly revealed to US music show CMT Insider.



Keith looked after his two-month-old baby girl while Nicole was lensing the epic film Australia with Hugh Jackman.



Like many parents, Keith is having to balance his family life with his work commitments. Next year, though, things will be different for the Urban-Kidman family - they will all join him on tour.



"It's good to have them out on the road… so we're not apart very much," he said.