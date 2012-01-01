Britney is a poolside babe as she relaxes ahead of awards



Showing off her trim figure – the result of many hours working hard in the gym – the 26-year-old was bright and happy as she relaxed poolside at a Las Vegas hotel.



Meanwhile, a familiar face was not too far away from the bubbly blonde. Ex-boyfriend photographer Adnan Ghalib was also at the luxury site, although the two did not speak.



Sunday night sees her return to the Vegas awards ceremony which last year saw her give a disappointing performance. And it seems this time, Britney will have to keep her wits about her. British host Russell Brand has vowed revenge on the singer for getting his name wrong during their joint promo videos for the show.



"I know at some point I will try to pinch her," he jokingly vowed.