KT, seen at the Brit awards earlier this year, exchanged vows with her musician love Luke at an emotional ceremony on the Isle of Skye
The happy couple have been together since 2003 and became engaged on Christmas Day, when the drummer made a surprise visit to KT's parents' house in St Andrews, Fife, to pop the question
7 SEPTEMBER 2008
Wearing a fitted strapless gown covered in crystals, the Suddenly I See singer wed Luke, who plays in her band, in a marquee on the beautiful Isle of Skye, off the north-west coast of Scotland.
Around 150 friends and family descended on the secluded Flodigarry Country House Hotel for the couple's special day. After saying their "I dos", the couple were piped out from the ceremony to the cheers of their loved ones.
Guests were treated to a feast of local beef and seafood before toasting the newlyweds with champagne. Many of the invitees brought along their guitars on the day and performed a live music set, with songs from the Eighties as well as traditional music.
Then the newlyweds are believed to have headed for the romantic cottage where Scottish heroine Flora MacDonald once lived to spend their first night together as husband and wife.