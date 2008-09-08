The singer, who wed rapper Jay Z in April, gave her show-stopping engagement ring its first red carpet outing
The fabulous 18-carat, emerald-cut diamond is valued at £2.8 million
Accessorising a simple LBD with the show-stealing diamond, the 27-year-old chanteuse - who wed rapper beau Jay Z in a secret ceremony in April - flashed fans a glimpse of the 18-carat, emerald-cut sparkler.
She was first spotted wearing the ring just days after she wed, while watching her new husband perform at a gig in Atlanta. Her Fashion Rocks appearance marks the first time she's showed it off on the red carpet, though.
While neither Beyonce nor her 99 Problems star husband have commented on their marriage, the singer's sister Solange referred to Jay Z as her "brother-in-law" during a recent TV interview.