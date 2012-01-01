She's no stranger to controversy, and the queen of pop has once again caused a stir, being branded "provocative" by the Italian media after dedicating her 1984 hit to the Catholic pontiff Photo: © Getty Images

Madonna dedicates 'Like A Virgin' to the Pope during Rome gig



The singer has been branded "provocative" and "disrespectful" by the Italian media after dedicating her classic hit Like a Virgin to the Pope at the Rome concert on her current world tour.



"I dedicate this song to the Pope, because I'm a child of God," she told the 60,000-strong crowd at Saturday night's concert. "All of you are also children of God."