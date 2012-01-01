Emotional Janet moved to tears by audience as she rocks Canada



Performing the first night of her Rock Witchu tour of North America, the 42-year-old sobbed onstage as the audience screamed and cheered their appreciation.



Looking curvaceous in a sexy gold lame catsuit, Janet unveiled her first tour in seven years in Vancouver. The 36 songs performed by the star featured hits voted for by fans through a telephone call-in. The Rhythm Nation star would listen to their messages and then personally telephone the callers back to discuss further what they would like to hear.



As the singer took to the set's catwalk for her song Together Again, her eighth Billboard No 1, the crowd went wild.



Standing at the end of the set's catwalk, the youngest of the Jackson clan had to fight back the tears as she thanked her loyal fans.