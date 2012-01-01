Hollywood's Walk Of Fame goes disco for the Village People



Sporting their iconic costumes, the Indian chief, the cowboy, the construction worker, the policeman, the biker and the soldier received the prestigious award at a special ceremony for the group.



Construction worker David Hodo, who, along with soldier Alex Briley and Indian chief Felipe Rose, is an original band member, took the time to pay tribute to those who helped the In The Navy stars along the way. "If this were the Academy Awards, the orchestra music would be welling up right now," he said.



Original policeman Victor Willis, who left the group in 1979 after penning their chart-topper Y.M.C.A, was one of many who turned up to share in the special day. "I'm happy they're getting a star," he revealed. "I guess everyone is surprised when something lasts 30 years."