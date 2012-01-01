Britney throws a joint car-themed party for her two birthday boys



With Sean Preston turning three on Sunday and his baby brother Jayden James marking his second birthday on September 12th, there was only one thing the loving mum could do – hold a joint party. So Britney threw a car and truck-themed bash at a close friend's home in Beverly Hills, People reports.



Britney's parents were on hand to share the special day while younger sister Jamie Lynne brought along the boys' new cousin, Maddie. There were also some famous faces at the outdoor celebration, including Jenny McCarthy with her son Evan and Gwen Stefani's little boy, two-year-old Kingston.



And ensuring they could mingle quickly with all their guests, Sean Preston and Jayden James were driving around on their own mini motorised cars.



"The boys received tons of birthday presents," a source said. "Britney and her family really made the party special for the boys."