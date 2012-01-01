Iron Maiden's Bruce flies to the rescue of stranded holidaymakers



The Iron Maiden singer, who works part-time as a pilot, was behind the controls of a specially chartered rescue flight from Sharm el-Sheikh to London Gatwick to take the holidaymakers back to the UK.



After touching down on British soil, the 50-year-old then grabbed some sleep before flying to the Greek island of Kos later that day. There, he picked up more tourists unable to get home following the collapse of their tour operator, XL.



"I was just doing my job," the modest Worksop-born star said. "I was called out like a lot of pilots to help and I was obviously happy to do that."