Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was a hit with the audience and her fellow musicians Metallica when she gave a rare performance on Later... with Jools Holland. The French First Lady told her host (right) that she often keeps her husband awake with her music
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The chateleine of the Elysee Palace also performed her love song Tu Es Ma Came, which she translated as: "You're my junk, you're my type, you're my cup of tea"
Photo: © Rex
17 SEPTEMBER 2008
In a live recording of the BBC's music programme Later… with Jools Holland, France's First Lady tapped her foot and clapped as her fellow guests performed tracks from their latest album, Death Magnetic.
Model-turned-singer Carla also revealed that husband Nicolas Sarkozy was "very kind" about her music. "I play it at home and I disturb him with it in the middle of the night," the 40-year-old told the show's host, Jools.
And when asked how she reconciled her roles as musician and wife of the French president, the brunette beauty replied: "I don't really mix them up. I play my music, and then I go with my husband when he needs me."