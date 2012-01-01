The Maggie May singer gently strokes the coat of the macaroni penguin during a trip to a sea life centre Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Rod Stewart meets a spiky-haired feathered friend in San Diego



During a behind-the-scenes tour of San Diego's Sea World centre with his family, the veteran rocker made friends with a macaroni penguin - a bird easily identified by the bright yellow plumes on the top of its head.



Rod, 63, is currently unwinding Stateside after wrapping up a successful North American greatest hits tour. His next big gig will be in December, when he returns to South Africa to play his first show there in 25 years.