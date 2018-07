Sources from Simon Cowell's TV talent show say the 26-year-old singer is to perform on the programme in December Photo: PA Click on photo to enlarge

Britney to make British comeback with 'The X Factor' appearance



"Everyone is thrilled. To have Britney involved is a massive coup," a source tells The Sun newspaper. "They expect ratings to go through the roof when her performance airs."



Singing on the programme would mark the Louisiana native's first UK gig in over four years. Her last appearance was during her Onyx Hotel tour in 2004.