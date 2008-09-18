Former Ramsay Street star Jason will shortly exchange this suit for an outfit that's a little crazier...
As a cast member of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, the tale of three drag queens touring the Australian outback, the actor will be wearing colourful jumpsuits and frocks
Priscilla is a stage adaptation of the award-winning 1994 film that follows a trio of performing drag queens on a tour of the Australian outback.
Due to open next March at London's Palace Theatre, the production will give the actor a chance to correct a past misjudgement.
"I passed on a role in the original film only to be sitting in the audience at Cannes when it was given a standing ovation," said Jason, who plays Tick. "These things happen."