Iconic singer Cliff is greeted by fans as he arrives for his celebratory lunch at the Dorchester
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Cherie receives a particularly warm welcome from the star as she arrives to mark his incredible 50 years in the music business
Photo: © Rex
20 SEPTEMBER 2008
Close pal Cilla Black, who stole the show with her catwalk performance at London Fashion Week on Wednesday, arrived at London's Dorchester Hotel with Reading Football Cub chairman John Madejski to celebrate the Living Doll singer's incredible career.
Opting for a metallic jacket for the party, Cherie Blair received a warm welcome from the star, who has racked up an impressive 14 number ones in his career. TV presenter Gloria Hunniford, Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes and musical partnership Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice were also in the capital for the bash.
In celebration of his half a century making the charts, Cliff released his latest single, Thank You For a Lifetime, which stormed into the number three spot last Sunday, and also brought out his new autobiography, My Life, My Way.