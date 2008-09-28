Newlyweds KT and Luke set sail to Arctic for fact-finding climate trip



Three weeks after their romantic wedding in Scotland, singer KT Tunstall and her drummer husband Luke Bullen have set sail for the Arctic Circle. The new husband and wife are part of a star-studded mission examining the effects of global warming.



The couple boarded the Grigory Mikheev research ship on Friday, along with a host of artists, architects, playwrights, musicians and geologists. Among the fact-finding team are Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, comedian Marcus Brigstocke and singer Martha Wainwright.



"To get the facts is not the same as just taking yourself and your soul to that landscape and to that area and to see it," said the 33-year-old Suddenly I See singer.



Organised by the charity Cape Farewell, the mission is headed along the west coast of Greenland to Disko Bay, where they will sail around the country's largest glacier, which is shrinking rapidly.



KT – who performed with Luke at the 2007 Live Earth concert in New York – is a committed campaigner on green issues. Like the other "crew" members, she'll be adding to a blog about her trip on the charity's website www.capefarewell.com.