Simon woos Cheryl with £1 million 'X Factor' offer to do second series



The TV mogul has offered the Geordie beauty double the money – a cool £1 million – to appear on next year's programme, reports the Daily Mirror. He'll have to act fast, though, as her band Girls Aloud are in talks to do a US tour - something which would likely affect Cheryl's ability to do the show.



"(Cheryl) initially signed a one-year deal as she wasn't sure how she would fare, and Simon didn't want to commit to an unknown quantity," says a studio insider. "Now he's desperate to get her for the new series. He realises he will have to fight to keep her… (he) needs to act fast and get her to sign before she has unavoidable commitments."