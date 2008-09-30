Macca and Kevin Costner take on new musical directions this autumn



Paul McCartney, who's just played a special gig in Tel Aviv, has a new venture in the pipeline - a genre-hopping disc on which he'll team up again with Killing Joke's Martin "Youth" Glover.



The pair have worked together in the past, uniting under the name The Fireman on 1998 disco Rushes, upon which the new album Electric Arguments follows up.



Unlike their previous collaborations, however, the new disc of 13 tracks, each written and recorded in the space of one day - including Lifelong Passion, a limited edition download in aid of Adopt-A-Minefield - also features vocals.



Paul's disc is not the only one hitting shelves in November. Kevin Costner fulfils a lifelong dream when his country-rock band Modern West releases its first album the same month.



The Dances With Wolves actor, who's been has been playing with some of his band mates for over 20 years, has been focusing more and more on his music of late, a path he clearly relishes. After performing at a gig in July the 53-year-old revealed: "I just remember looking out into the crowd, thinking, 'This just feels right'."



The 12 original tracks on the album, which is due out on November 11, were co-written by Kevin who'll be touring with the band later this year.