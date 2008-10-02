Britney delights Bronx high school children with surprise visit



When the children at a Bronx high school were told there'd be a special guest visiting them this week, very few believed the whispers that megastar Britney Spears would be the one to walk through the gates. To their delight that's exactly what happened, though.



The pop princess was greeted by crowds of excited youngsters when she dropped by John Philip Sousa MS 142 school on Wednesday to present a $10,000 check for the school's music programme. The funds were donated by the fragrance house behind her perfumes.



Britney got a chance to hear some of the educational facility's top music students during the presentation. After watching performances by the choir and orchestra she was serenaded by the school's eight-piece band. "When you're ready to take us on the road for an opening act, we're ready," their conductor, the school principal, told the blonde chart-topper.



"You'll be the first people I call," joked Britney, who plans to return to touring next year.